452,506 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 452,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 121,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,584. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.