57,532 Shares in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ONE Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 515,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 20.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 18.4% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 73,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 207.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 44.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upped their target price on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

