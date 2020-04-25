$622.60 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to post $622.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $594.90 million to $653.20 million. ITT posted sales of $695.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITT. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ITT from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

NYSE ITT opened at $49.47 on Friday. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ITT by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.