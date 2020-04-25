$678.77 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report $678.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $685.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660.93 million. TransUnion reported sales of $619.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $72.13 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 453.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.