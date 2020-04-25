$683.73 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce sales of $683.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.99 million and the highest is $691.50 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $662.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $70,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

