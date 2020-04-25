$704.69 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report sales of $704.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $682.68 million and the highest is $720.68 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $809.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($13.50) by ($25.00). The business had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($27.50) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 32,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 104.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $199.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Nabors Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

