$774.20 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce $774.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.10 million and the highest is $851.04 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $827.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYD opened at $15.46 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

