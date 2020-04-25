$85.20 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post $85.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.29 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $85.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $362.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $390.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $410.05 million, with estimates ranging from $388.40 million to $427.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $38.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.