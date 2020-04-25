$94.01 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will post $94.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.54 million. Regional Management reported sales of $81.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $411.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.39 million to $413.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $467.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regional Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Regional Management by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 38.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $134.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

