Aave Price Reaches $0.0369 on Exchanges (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Aave has a market capitalization of $47.97 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 43.8% against the dollar. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Gate.io and Alterdice.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.51 or 0.04454152 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013224 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009081 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003252 BTC.

About Aave

LEND is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Alterdice, HitBTC, ABCC, BiteBTC, Bibox, IDEX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

