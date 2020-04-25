ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 18.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 19 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 22 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 17 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

