AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lessened by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,635 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,005,027. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

