Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce sales of $581.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $701.78 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $733.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $17,569,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

