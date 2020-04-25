Absolute Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Absolute has a total market cap of $13,263.61 and approximately $1,985.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01128846 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00169311 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00235671 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002850 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.