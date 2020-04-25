Abyss Token (ABYSS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $729,695.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.53 million and $729,695.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy and ZBG.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.01 or 0.04456286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013281 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009009 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003257 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, Kyber Network, CoinBene, DDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinPlace, Ethfinex, Indodax, ZBG, Sistemkoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

