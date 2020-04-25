Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,072,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

