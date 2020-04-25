AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. AceD has a market capitalization of $59,662.31 and $115.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, AceD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,520,613 coins and its circulating supply is 11,497,413 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

