Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.

ACOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

NASDAQ:ACOR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. 1,182,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,082. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 141.87%. On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

