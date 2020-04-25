Actinium (ACM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34,973.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Actinium has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market cap of $216,815.81 and $34,973.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00063901 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 20,161,900 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.