ADAMANT Messenger Reaches Market Capitalization of $775,263.55 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $775,263.55 and approximately $3,101.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00035670 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,205,307 coins and its circulating supply is 84,063,297 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.