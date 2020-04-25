Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 14,099 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,753 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,327.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

