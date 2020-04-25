Adelphoi (ADL) Achieves Market Cap of $229,906.73

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market cap of $229,906.73 and $224.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02581955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00215440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

