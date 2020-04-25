AdEx (ADX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.69 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, AdEx has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $819,829.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.79 or 0.02575660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215679 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

