AdHive (ADH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $139.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. AdHive has a market capitalization of $103,489.74 and $139.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000308 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 77.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

