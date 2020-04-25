ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,203 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 67,135 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,049 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,904 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. ADT Inc has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.07.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

