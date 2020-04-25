Advanced Technology Coin Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $47,332.28 and $56.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,476,443 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

