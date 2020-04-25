Adzcoin (ADZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $22,726.74

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $22,726.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adzcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

Adzcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

