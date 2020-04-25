aelf Achieves Market Cap of $35.59 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, AirSwap, Bancor Network and Koinex. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $35.59 million and approximately $21.08 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02580012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About aelf

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BigONE, AirSwap, IDEX, Tokenomy, Bithumb, BCEX, Allbit, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Kucoin, GOPAX, DDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, CoinTiger, OKEx, Huobi, Koinex, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

