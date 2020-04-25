Aeron (ARN) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $823,283.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.54 or 0.02595935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214579 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Tidex, Mercatox, Coinrail, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

