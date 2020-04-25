Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Cap of $31.88 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $31.88 million and $6.19 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, ZB.COM, CoinBene and HADAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001027 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 354,121,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,300,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Gate.io, FCoin, BitMart, Tokenomy, Koinex, Liqui, Zebpay, IDAX, Bithumb, HADAX, Crex24, DragonEX, BigONE, Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, OKEx, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, Kyber Network and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

