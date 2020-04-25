Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Intel by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.