AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.62.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $36.29 on Friday. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in AFLAC by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $2,512,857,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.