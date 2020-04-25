Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Agenus worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agenus by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after buying an additional 1,529,960 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,772,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 963,807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 294,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 1,488.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 281,580 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Agenus stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Agenus Inc has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $450.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

