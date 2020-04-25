Agrello (DLT) One Day Volume Tops $61,913.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Agrello has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $61,913.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02590749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00214877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello’s genesis date was July 16th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.org.

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, RightBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.