Agrocoin (AGRO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.40 Million

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Agrocoin token can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. In the last week, Agrocoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Agrocoin has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $110,656.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Agrocoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.04409975 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013247 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Agrocoin Profile

AGRO is a token. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org. Agrocoin’s official website is bitagro.io. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI.

Buying and Selling Agrocoin

Agrocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.