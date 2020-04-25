Aion Price Up 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Aion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Kyber Network, Koinex and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $34.66 million and $8.29 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.02582439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00215104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Aion

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 410,411,905 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Ethfinex, Binance, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Liqui, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.