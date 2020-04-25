Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.80). Alaska Air Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 882.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 83.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.