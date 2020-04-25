Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Boosted by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,998 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 4.6% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $88,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $204.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

