All Sports (SOC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $455,454.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $51.55 and $5.60. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $455,454.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94, $24.43, $10.39, $5.60, $32.15, $7.50, $20.33, $51.55 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

