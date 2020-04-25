Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,482,000 after buying an additional 989,242 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,254,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNT opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

