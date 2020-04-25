AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 49.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 49.8% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $409,665.36 and $1,465.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000287 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.