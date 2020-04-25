Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.17.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $145.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.38 and its 200-day moving average is $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $147.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,960 shares of company stock worth $23,557,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

