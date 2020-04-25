Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,279.31. 1,634,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,190.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

