Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,279.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,622. The firm has a market cap of $879.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

