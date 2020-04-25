Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,279.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,622. The stock has a market cap of $879.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.