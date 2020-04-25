Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Cut by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

GOOGL traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,276.60. 1,847,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,431. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,186.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

