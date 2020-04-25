Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

