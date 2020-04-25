AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.7% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

NYSE:WM opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

