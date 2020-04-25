alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.59 ($19.28).

AOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.40 ($15.58) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

AOX stock traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €13.26 ($15.42). The stock had a trading volume of 388,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.21.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

