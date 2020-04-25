Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,305 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 6,168.9% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $167.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $183.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

